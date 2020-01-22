Maine woman charged with stealing car with children inside arrested again

The Maine woman accused of stealing a car with children inside last year has been arrested, this time for violating bail.

Shannon Dupree, 42, was arrested Tuesday in Rumford and booked at the Androscoggin County Jail.

Dupree was arrested in November after officials said she stole a car from a store in Livermore. The vehicle had three children inside.

She then drove off and was spotted in Livermore Falls and failed to stop for police, officials said.

Dupree was eventually arrested after she crashed into a garage, according to deputies.