After calling the list of hospitals around the state, to the best of our knowledge, the first new Mainer born on January 1st, 2020 was born at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

That baby arrived at 12:24am.

Coming into this world shortly after that was a child born at A.R.Gould Hospital in Presque Isle at 12:35am, quickly followed by another at the Presque Isle hospital at 1:33am.

Congratulations to all of the parents, and welcome to the world, New Year's Day babies!