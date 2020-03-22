Maine wardens call for safety during final ice fishing days

The Maine Warden Service is warning fishermen to use extreme caution on the ice as the state enters the final days of the ice fishing season.

The service says fishermen should avoid lakes and ponds unless they can be certain the ice is thick enough by using a chisel or an auger.

It says fishermen should also remember that ice seldom freezes uniformly and thickness can vary greatly from one location to the next.

Ice fishing shacks and structures must also be removed by March 31 or sooner depending on conditions and local rules.