Maine wants to recycle more agricultural plastic waste

Maine wants to find a way to keep more of the plastic used by agriculture greenhouses out of landfills with a new recycling program.

The state is targeting low-density polyethylene, which is a clear film used to cover agricultural structures such as greenhouses and high tunnels.

The University of Maine says the state disposes of more than 30 tons of plastic, and most of it goes to landfills.

University of Maine Cooperative Extensive is set to receive more than $38,000 from a Maine Department of Environmental Protection Waste Diversion Grant to develop a statewide pilot program to recycle the plastic.