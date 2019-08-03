Maine vs. New Hampshire at a charity softball game



It was a competition that crossed state lines...

Maine Game Wardens and the New Hampshire Conservation Officers faced off on the diamond for a charity softball game.

Several wardens and officers from the Animal Planet TV series 'North Woods Law' were there for a meet and greet.

Organizers say the competition between both parties is great -- but raising money for different charities is what it's all about.

Proceeds from the game will be split between both Maine and New Hampshire's 'Make A Wish Foundation' -- 'Operation Game Thief' and 'International Crime Stoppers'.

