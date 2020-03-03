Maine voters retain law that reduces vaccine exemptions

Mainers have rejected an attempt to nullify the elimination of religious and philosophical exemptions for childhood vaccinations.

Every major medical organization in Maine supported the state law that reduces vaccine opt-outs at a time when more parents were forgoing vaccines for their children.

But groups seeking to restore philosophical and religious exemptions contended parents, not lawmakers, should be responsible for making children’s medical decisions.

Opponents of the law reducing vaccine opt-outs collected enough signatures to put it to a statewide vote on Tuesday.