Maine veterinary clinic donates ventilators, other supplies to hospital

A Maine veterinary clinic has donated important medical supplies to Maine Medical Center as the hospital treats patients with coronavirus.

Portland Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Care donated ventilators and other equipment like masks and gowns, which are in short supply.

The veterinary clinic is also making masks for themselves to use when they care for animals.

"If we have any extras, we're just trying to help out and donate what we have and trying to minimize what we're using. We're reusing masks in our clinic. We're all making masks to help protect ourselves as well, because our exposure is much less than what the humans are dealing with," veterinarian Dr. Mauria O'Brien said.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no evidence that pets can spread the coronavirus.