Maine veteran Travis Mills finalist for national Citizen Honors Award

Maine veteran Travis Mills has been named a finalist for an award from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.

Mill was nominated for the Citizen Honors Award.

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree made the announcement and says Mills is one of 20 people up for the award.

It recognizes Americans who embody the values of the Medal of Honor, such as courage, sacrifice, commitment and patriotism.

Mills was critically injured on his third tour of duty in Afghanistan in 2012.

After losing parts of both legs and arms, he started the Travis Mills Foundation - a non-profit to help combat-injured veterans.

It includes a retreat in Rome for veterans and their families.

Four people and one organization will be chosen to receive the Citizen Honors Award.