Maine unveils new design for licenses, IDs

Maine's secretary of state has unveiled a new design for all licenses and state identification.

The new IDs will be issued to Mainers upon renewal.

The design features an outline of the state, a pine cone, a tassel and a chickadee.

It also features iconic Maine imagery, including a lighthouse and sailboat.

"Our staff has worked diligently to create a design that elegantly incorporates a variety of images that speak to the Maine experience, while also improving the security of these important identity documents," Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap said in a news release.

The old design had been in use since 2010. The new design also features new security features to make copying more difficult.

Maine is in the process of implementing Real IDs.

The Real ID Act was approved in 2005, requiring states to improve security standards for identification cards and driver's licenses.

Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, those who choose to have a regular license will need to produce a passport or another acceptable identity document for federal purposes that require identification, such as boarding commercial aircraft and accessing federal facilities.