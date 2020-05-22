Maine unemployment rate jumped to 10.6% in April, labor department says

Maine’s unemployment rate spiked to 10.6% in April due to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Maine Department of Labor said the estimated number of non-farm jobs decreased by 98,400 in April, following a revised decrease of 7,200 jobs in March.

The unemployment rate for April was the highest on record.

It's a 7.4% increase over the month of March, which is the largest single-month jump since Maine starting using its current estimating methodology in 1976.

The state’s leisure and hospitality industry has been hit the hardest by the outbreak.

There was a 61% loss in the number of jobs in leisure and hospitality from February to April. A total of 42,600 jobs were lost.

Leisure and hospitality, health care and social assistance, retail trade and manufacturing accounted for 75% of the jobs lost in the state over the past two months, labor officials said.

The Maine Department of Labor said the Portland metro area saw a slightly higher rate of job loss, but job losses have occurred across the state.

April unemployment rates were the highest on record for the Portland and South Portland areas at 11.1%, Lewiston-Auburn at 10.7% and Bangor at 10.3%.

The numbers do not take into account jobs lost in May.

The U.S. unemployment rate for April was 14.7%.