Maine unemployment rate falls in May, remains historically high

Maine's unemployment rate for May fell to 9.3% as some Mainers laid off due to the COVID-19 epidemic returned to work, according to the state department of labor.

May's unemployment rate is improved compared to the adjusted 10.4% unemployment rate reported in April, but it is the second highest on record.

The number of unemployed people decreased to 62,100 in May from a revised 68,800 in April.

Labor officials stressed that the unemployment rate understates the job losses over the past three months.

While employers added 14,300 jobs in May, more than 90,000 non-farm jobs have been lost since February.

The added jobs in May were mostly from the sectors that had the biggest job losses in March and April.

Labor officials said the Portland metro area continues to be the most affected by the economic downturn due to the delayed reopening of some businesses in that area.

Three Maine counties Cumberland, Somerset, Franklin and Oxford had unemployment rates above 10%.