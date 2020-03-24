Maine unemployment phone lines overwhelmed

A large portion of the workforce has been laid off in Maine as businesses close to help slow the spread of COVID-19

The Department of Labor says their phone lines are backed up significantly, and the best way to file for unemployment is online.

Emergency legislation has passed allowing more flexibility in unemployment eligibility.

Claims filed this week can also cover last week.

Maine Department of Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman says they're working through the sudden backlog of inquiries.

"It was pretty much overnight. Four weeks ago, we were getting lots of calls from employers desperately looking to hire people, and right now, we're getting phone calls constantly as well as online from workers who have been laid off. So, it was a pretty dramatic shift, and we are ramping up as quickly as possible."

For more information, you can visit Maine.gov/labor