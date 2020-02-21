Maine trooper saves woman found slumped over steering wheel

Maine State Police said a woman was saved by naloxone when officers found her behind the wheel of a car after crashing with a needle sticking out of her arm.

The woman had driven into the guardrails at the South Portland exit of the Turnpike.

Trooper Jesse Duda found her slumped over her steering wheel and unconscious with a needle still in her arm.

Duda administered two doses of naloxone, a nasal spray that reverses opioid overdoses, to revive the woman.

An ambulance then took the woman to the hospital.

The woman is not charged and her name is not being released.