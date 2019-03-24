Maine town putting kibosh on releasing balloons skyward

Residents of Unity on Saturday approved an ordinance prohibiting the intentional release of 10 or more balloons within a 24-hour period.

Penny Sampson, chairwoman of the Board of Selectmen, tells the Morning Sentinel that she came up with the idea of limiting the release of balloons skyward after seeing social media posts about mass balloon releases aimed at memorializing or celebrating something.

She said limiting the release of balloons is good for the environment, and she said she'd like to see the idea taken up by the Maine Legislature.

Unity is well known in environmental circles as home to the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association and its annual Common Ground Country Fair.

