First responders mourn death of Berwick fire captain

The Maine town of Berwick and first responders around New England are mourning the loss of a Berwick firefighter who died while battling an apartment building fire.

Captain Joel Barnes died and four other firefighters were injured Friday. Berwick Fire Chief Dennis Plante says the 32-year-old Barnes "died a hero, battling a large and dangerous building fire" and "made the ultimate sacrifice for his community."

The town says the Berwick police and fire crews escorted the captain's body from the medical examiner's office in Concord, New Hampshire, to the funeral home in Dover, New Hampshire, on Saturday while firefighters and police were stationed in salute over major overpasses of Route 4.

Gov. Janet Mills says Barnes "will be forever remembered for his courage and service to our state."