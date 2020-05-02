Maine's top election official says Mills' moving primary election isn't the only change affecting voters

Maine's upcoming primary is being pushed back a month, from June to July.

Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap says Governor Janet Mills' moving the primary election to July isn't the only change affecting voters.

There's also been a change in the absentee ballot process to address voting concerns amid the pandemic.

“The only real major changes that are in front of us right now are the date of the primary, which was moved from June 9th to July 14th, and some of the parameters around requesting an absentee ballot - took away some of the deadlines,” said Dunlap. “If you had already requested one for the June primary, for example, you don't have to request again, even though the law says you have to request not less than 90 days. So, that part was waived. The legislature gave her broad authority to make these changes by Executive Order. She's done so fairly judiciously.”

Dunlap says in addition to rescheduling Maine's primary election, the Executive Order allows applications for absentee ballots to be made in writing or in person up to and including the day of the election, in order to allow voters to obtain an absentee ballot and return it prior to the closure of the polls on July 14th.

Absentee ballots issued more than three months before June 9th remain valid for use in the July 14th election.

