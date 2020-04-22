Maine to start spring turkey hunt early amid stay-at-home rules

Maine is opening its spring turkey hunt early this year as part of an effort to provide more outdoor activities while the state is under a stay-at-home order.

Democratic Governor Janet Mills has said outdoor activities, such as fishing and hiking, are still allowed in Maine as long as residents practice social distancing.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said Tuesday it’s moving the start of the turkey season from May 2 to April 25.

The season typically begin with a day reserved for youth hunters. This year, that will happen on two days - April 25 and 27.