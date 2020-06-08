Maine to quadruple COVID-19 testing capacity beginning in July

More COVID-19 testing sites will go online in Maine next month, quadrupling the state's testing capacity, Gov. Janet Mills announced on Monday.

The expanded testing is due to the state continuing its partnership with Westbrook-based IDEXX Laboratories. IDEXX is creating a new mobile lab to be anchored outside the state lab in Augusta.

Under the expanded testing, 90 percent of Maine residents will have access to testing within 30 minutes of their home through new "swab and send" locations across the state. 20 of these sites will go online in July, adding to the 40 that are already available.

People who are at elevated risk of getting COVID-19 will also be able to get a test without an order from their health care provider. It means people who visit Maine from another state where COVID-19 is more prevalent could be tested when they arrive for vacation or other non-essential purposes.