Maine to know results of coronavirus tests on Tuesday

The first round of tests results done for the coronavirus in Maine are expected on Tuesday.

State health officials say Maine still has no confirmed cases.

The most recent information from the Maine CDC shows all test results for individuals are negative.

While a state lab in Augusta is now able to detect the virus, officials were sending about a dozen samples to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing.

Meanwhile, the federal guidelines for who can and should submit for testing recently expanded.

Symptoms of the illness include fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath.

Anyone with these symptoms should call their doctor.

Health officials encourage everyone to be extra diligent with flu prevention habits, including hand washing, muffling coughs and sneezes, and staying home when you aren't feeling well.