Maine will officially adopt the "ballad of the 20th Maine" as its state ballad today.

The song by the Ghost of Paul Revere tells the story of the battle at Gettysburg, specifically little round top where General Joshua Chamberlain and the men of the 20th Maine protected the left flank of the Union Army.

The ballad of the 20th Maine was released in 2015. The Ghost of Paul Revere performed it at the state house in April.

Governor Mills will sign the bill today.