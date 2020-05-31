Maine teacher given new car after being nominated by parent

A Topsham teacher received a new car from a car dealership after being nominated by a parent.

Peggy Callahan teaches English language development at Mt. Ararat High School.

Callahan helped Kate Myall, who was hosting several asylum-seeking teenagers from Burundi.

Myall wanted to thank Callahan by nominating her to receive a new car from Goodwin Chevrolet Mazda in Brunswick.

“I just feel like it is what all teachers do, care about their profession and work really hard,” Callahan said.

This is Callahan’s first new car. The dealership also covered her registration, taxes and other fees.

