Maine surpasses more than $1 billion in unemployment benefits paid during pandemic

Maine has surpassed more than $1 billion in unemployment benefits paid since the pandemic began in mid-March.

The Maine Department of Labor reached the 10-figure milestone last week. Between March 15 and July 4, Mainers received about $1.03 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits.

In comparison, the Department paid out less than $74 million in all of 2019.

From March 15th until July 4th, the Department has handled roughly 168,000 initial claims for the state unemployment program and 77,000 for PUA.

There have been about 1.6 million weekly certifications filed.

Those figures include the 2,800 initial claims for state unemployment insurance, and 2,300 for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance that were filed last week.

Weekly certifications came to about 62,600 for state unemployment, and 24,700 under PUA.