Maine strengthens child car seat laws; what parents need to know

If you have young children, a new law, signed by Governor Mills, means they might have to ride longer in a car seat.

The new rules require children to be strapped into a rear-facing seat until the age of two.

After two, kids need to be in a front-facing car seat until they weigh at least 55 pounds...that's up from 40 pounds.

Kids under 8-years-old who weigh less than 80 pounds and are shorter than 57 inches should be in booster seats.

"If there was ever a crash, the risk of leg injury is almost zero… and you can repair if there was a leg injury, you can recover from that. Head and spinal cord injuries...not as much," Staci Fortunato, of Safe Kids Maine, said.

Safe Kids Maine holds free events several times a month where parents can have child safety seats properly installed.