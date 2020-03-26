Maine steps up help for nursing facilities amid outbreak

The state of Maine plans to provide additional payments to support nursing facilities that are working on infection control and visitor screening amid the rise in coronavirus cases.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services says nursing facilities can ask for extra reimbursements for costs such as supplies, personal protective equipment and staffing beyond normal levels.

Gov. Janet Mills says the move is important because of the threat coronavirus presents to older residents.

There have been more than 150 cases of the virus in Maine.