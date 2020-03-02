Maine state trooper stops Mainer from losing thousands to bail scam

A state trooper helped stop a Mainer from losing thousands of dollars to a bail scam, officials said Monday.

Police said the victim received a call that a family member had been in a crash out of state and needed bail money.

The victim then sent several thousands dollars via FedEx before realizing it was a likely scam, officials said.

Police said the trooper tracked down the money to a FedEx facility out of state and stopped it from being sent any farther.

The trooper is now working to get the money back to the victim, police said.

Official said this type of scam is very common. They're urging Mainers to be cautious of phone scams and to contact local law enforcement agencies if targeted.