Maine state primary postponed, likely to middle of July

Maine's state primary can't safely be held in June as planned, and will likely be postponed until July 14, the state's governor said Tuesday.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said the postponement is about “taking every measure to minimize in-person contact” and avoid spreading coronavirus. She said election officials will try to make sure absentee balloting is utilized to the fullest extent possible when the primary does happen.

“And making sure people's right to vote, their very precious right to vote, is not impinged,” Mills said.

The state primary, which had been slated June 9, includes high-profile races such as the Democratic race for the right to run against Republican Sen. Susan Collins in November.

Maine already held its presidential primary in March. Democrats in the state picked former Vice President Joe Biden for presidential nominee that day. Voters also defeated a proposal to repeal strict new vaccine laws.