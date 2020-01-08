Maine state lawmakers set priorities as session gets underway

The halls of the Maine State House were bustling once again Wednesday as lawmakers came back into session.

This is the second session of the 129th Legislature, which means it's two months shorter. Lawmakers will only be considering about a fourth of the bills they did last session.

Democrats have control of both bodies and say health care is their number one priority.

"We have a lot of important issues to tackle this session, a very aggressive schedule," said Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash. "We'll continue to work on health care, prescription drugs, property tax relief. So I'm excited because we're back, hopefully to do some great things this session."

Republicans say they want to prioritize improving roads and funding nursing homes.

They say that above all, they want to reel in and stabilize state spending.

"If we can keep away from a focus on the next election and focus on the next generation and the needs of the people, we will be way ahead of the game -- as opposed to playing the usual political game of fund a little bit now and let someone else worry about it down the road," said Rep. Sawin Millett, R-Waterford.

"We need to not increase the budget in the state of Maine anymore and not increase any more spending," said Assistant Senate Republican Leader Jeff Timberlake, R-Turner. "I mean we're spending beyond the point that as soon as the state of Maine or the U.S. economy flattens out -- doesn't even go down, just flattens out -- at that point in time, the state of Maine is in trouble."

House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, says she has high hopes for her last session as Speaker.

"Overall, I think my goal is what it has always been: how do we look at the challenges that Mainers are facing every day and how do we actually turn those challenges into opportunities? How do we make sure we're investing in people today and tomorrow as well?" said Gideon.

This year's session is set to end in mid-April.