Maine shipyard to resume normal attendance policies

Bath Iron Works is resuming normal attendance policies on Monday.

For weeks the shipyard has allowed employees to take unpaid excusable leave. Company officials have said that 25% to 30% of employees have not been showing up for work.

BIW says no employees have tested positive since April 2 and that both employees who did test positive have fully recovered and returned to work.

More than 6,800 people work at BIW.

The shipyard is strongly encouraging all employees to wear masks or face coverings and has provided them.

Employees are also told to take their temperature before leaving home and to stay home if their temperature is about 100.4 degrees. Strip thermometers were sent to all employees’ homes on April 22.

The shipyard is also reminding employees to maintain appropriate workplace distancing in keeping with CDC guidelines.

BIW will provide lunch during the week of May 11 to employees in the main yard and offsite facilities in the Bath-Brunswick area. In order to avoid gatherings at the lunch distribution locations, supervisors will continue to pick up lunches for their crews and distribute them. The shipyard is also adding more tents to allow more options for where to eat.