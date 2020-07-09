Maine sheriff requests investigation after confrontation involving corrections officer, inmate

Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce is requesting a criminal investigation after a confrontation involving a corrections officer and inmate.

The sheriff’s office said an inmate created a disturbance on Tuesday while inmates in his pod were receiving their medications.

Officials said corrections officer Vinal Thompson approached the inmate and tried to place him in handcuffs to remove him from the pod.

As Thompson reached to grab the inmate started to back up and held his hands up as if to refuse to be handcuffed, the sheriff’s department said.

Officials said Thompson then began to punch the inmate in the face and a scuffle ensued.

The officer and inmate went down on the floor and then went down two steps to a lower tier during the scuffle, officials said.

Joyce said after reviewing video of the incident, he requested a criminal investigation to be connected by the Portland Police Department on Thompson’s actions.

Joyce said an internal affairs investigation will be conducted to determine if any policies were violated.