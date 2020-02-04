Maine senators to announce impeachment trial votes Tuesday afternoon

Senator Susan Collins and Senator Angus King will announce Tuesday how they will vote in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Collins said she will announce her decision in a speech on the Senate floor at 4 p.m.

Collins was one of two GOP senators to vote for witnesses in the impeachment trial. The effort was defeated after Democrats could not get more GOP senators on board.

King, an independent, said he will announce his decision at 5 p.m. during a speech on the Senate floor.

King joined Democrats to vote for witnesses. King held a listening session over the weekend with Maine voters to hear their perceptions of the impeachment trial.

Senators are scheduled to vote Wednesday on whether to convict the president after closing arguments were held Monday.

