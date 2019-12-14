Maine senators sign on to UN letter about tackling climate

Maine's two U.S. senators have joined with a group of colleagues that is calling on the United Nations to tackle climate change. Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King are among senators who sent a letter to Patricia Espinosa, executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The senators sent the letter to coincide with 2019 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Madrid. The senators wrote that failing to address climate change “will wreak damages on all Americans for centuries into the future.”

