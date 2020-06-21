Maine senate candidate files lawsuit seeking ballot access

An independent candidate for U.S. Senate in Maine has filed a federal lawsuit seeking to get on the ballot. Tiffany Bond, a Portland lawyer, said the state should waive its typical signature collection requirements and place her on the ballot. Bond said she should be on the ballot because of the hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Bond said it was impossible for her to collect the required number of signatures and observe the state’s social distancing rules. She said the state didn’t make accommodations for her to collect the signatures without risking public safety. The Senate race is a much-watched reelection contest for Republican Sen. Susan Collins. Bond filed suit Friday.