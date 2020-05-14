Maine sees 21,000 new unemployment claims as self-employed file for benefits

The Maine Department of Labor reported 21,000 new unemployment claims for the week ending May 9 as the self-employed continue to file for new benefits.

Labor officials said of the new claims, about 11,500 claims were for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which was created by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act for people who do not typically qualify for traditional unemployment.

The 21,000 new claims were down from 26,000 for the week ending May 2.

The Department of Labor said about 87,000 continued claims were filed last week, which was an increase of 10,700 from the previous week.

Officials said 41,000 weekly certifications were filed under PUA, including for retroactive benefits.

Weekly certifications are the forms that must be filed by claimants every week in order to continue to receive unemployment benefits.

Since March 15, the Department of Labor has paid out more than $400 million in unemployment benefits.