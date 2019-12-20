Maine secretary of state denied access to Trump admin emails

A federal appeals court says Maine's secretary of state will not be granted access to emails from President Donald Trump's administration about a now-disbanded voter fraud commission.

Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap has engaged in a protracted squabble with Trump's administration about the commission.

He successfully sued to force the administration to turn over documents he said were illegally withheld from him when he was a member of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

But the Portland Press Herald reports on Friday the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., ruled against Dunlap.