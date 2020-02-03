Maine schools with Chinese students monitoring Coronavirus

Private boarding schools in Maine are reacting to the Coronavirus by not allowing Chinese students to travel back home for February break.

That decision came late last week after a conference call involving the 34 private boarding schools in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

The University of Maine had two students studying in China. School officials worked to arrange for them to safely leave the country.

George Stevens Academy in Blue Hill has 8 students from China. Head of School Tim Seeley says the Coronavirus is not a major concern right now.

"Other than being vigilant, no, it is not," says Seeley. "If cases started showing up here in Maine just like you would for the flu or anything else, if it started to be an outbreak then we would respond to that. I think the flu is a bigger risk certainly for us around here than the Coronavirus. But we're keeping an eye on everything."

48 Chinese students are enrolled at John Bapst Memorial High School.

The Headmaster says they are monitoring the situation closely and keeping the lines of communication open with parents of all students attending the Bangor school.