Maine school districts checking school buses after recall

School districts across Maine are checking their school buses after a nationwide recall.

Daimler Trucks North American is recalling certain Thomas Built school buses from model years 2014 to 2020.

There are concerns that foam on the back seats of the buses might not absorb enough impact during a crash.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration SAYS THE recalled models are the Minotour, Saf-T-Liner C2, Saf-T-Liner EFX and Saf-T-Liner HDX.

More than 50-THOUSAND buses are part of the recall.

Daimler Trucks North American will notify owners of the buses affected by the recall, and dealers will install additional impact material in the seats.