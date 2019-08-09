Maine school district adds extended bars to school buses to make sure drivers stop

A Maine school district is adding new mechanical arms to some of its school buses to stop drivers from blowing by them while stopped.

The mechanical arms Regional School Unit 57 is using stick out about 6 feet from the bus when it is stopped.

The arm blocks oncoming traffic from driving past a stopped bus.

School officials said they increase safety for children getting on and off the bus.

"We had some buses that had four, five, six violations in a day. So we piloted on one bus that had a major traffic route that had many violations and it reduced it down to none," RSU 57 transportation director Matt Kearns said.

The mechanical arms are too expensive to put on all of the district's buses, so they are focused on the buses that travel the busiest roads.