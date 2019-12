A Waterville school bus driver is winning the holidays by blasting Christmas music while picking up students for school.

PHOTO COURTESY: Samantha Legendre

Samantha Legendre shared adorable video of her children being picked up Wednesday morning to holiday tunes playing from the bus's intercom.

"The kids bus driver, Mr. Larry is so extra, and I love it," Legendre said in her Facebook post.

The video shows the kids' excitement as they get on the bus.