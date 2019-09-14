Maine retreat for wounded vets is ready to expand

A Maine family retreat for combat-injured veterans that was created by a man who lost all four limbs in Afghanistan is ready to expand.

The Travis Mills Foundation plans to address post-traumatic stress disorder when it embarks on its expansion at its facility in Rome.

An indoor pool, more gym equipment and an expanded calendar for PTSD treatment sessions will be offered.

Thirty-two-year old Travis Mills opened the facility two years ago to help those with amputations and spinal cord injuries by catering to the entire family. He said the goal is show those with combat injuries that they can participate in family activities and "go home and be active."

The expansion will be unveiled Sunday.