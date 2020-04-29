Maine retailers hopeful modifications coming to re-opening plan

The president of the Retail Association of Maine is hopeful that there will be some modifications to Governor Mills' tiered plan to re-open the state.

Under the current plan the majority of retail stores would not be allowed to open until June 1st.

TV5 caught up with Curtis Picard Wednesday afternoon.

He says he spoke with members of the Mills administration and they were receptive to making adjustments - provided safety requirements were met.

Picard said they fully understand there is a delicate balance between protecting public health and allowing stores to open.

"The reality is we've been closed now for 6 to 7 weeks," said Picard. "Retailers are definitely feeling it and there is concerned that if they are not allowed to do some sort of expanded operation before June 1st they are not going to make it to June 1st."

Picard pointed to the approaching Mother's Day and Memorial Day holidays as big for retailers.

He said he expects to get more information from the Governor in an Executive Order that he has been told is coming Thursday.