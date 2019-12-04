Maine reports first flu-related death of season

One person died from the flu last week in Maine, marking the state's first flu-related death of the season, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The flu is considered local in Maine, up one notch from the federal classification of sporadic.

The majority of flu cases are in York and Cumberland counties, data from the Maine CDC shows. The county where the person who died from flu lives was not provided. Their age and other information was not provided.

Health officials said the number of flu cases nationwide, particularly in the South, is unusually high for this time of year. Most cases of flu pick up between December and February.

More than 80 Mainers died of the flu two seasons ago, marking one of the deadliest flu seasons in recent years.

The 2017-2018 flu season was so bad, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland instituted precautions to stop influenza from spreading.