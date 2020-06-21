Maine rep joins push to save postal service

Maine’s junior U.S. Representative is joining a drive to save the U.S. Postal Service, which he said is vital for the well-being of rural residents.

Rep. Jared Golden, a Democrat, has joined with 136 House members to call for U.S. Senate leadership to address the post office’s anticipated $22 billion in lost revenue that stems from the coronavirus pandemic.

Golden and the other representatives said in a letter that failure to preserve the postal service would risk “putting the health and safety of older Americans at risk and disenfranchising millions of voters who are unable to vote in person.”