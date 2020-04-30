Maine releases checklists for Stage 1 businesses allowed to reopen

The Maine Department of Economic and Community Development has released checklists businesses must meet in order to reopen under Stage 1 of Gov. Janet Mills' plan to restart the economy.

Businesses that can reopen Friday under Stage 1 include, but are not limited to: barbershops, hair salons, pet grooming, drive-in movie theaters and auto dealerships and car washes.

Expanded activities included restricted use of golf and disc golf courses, guided outdoor activities, state-owned public land trails and historic sites. Coastal state parks will remain closed.

Each business sector has a specific checklist that includes the requirements to reopen. Businesses that meet the checklist requirements must fill out an online form that is sent to the DECD.

The DECD is also making badges for businesses to display to let customers know they have completed the checklist.

Below are links to the checklists for the businesses allowed to reopen under Stage 1.

Entertainment

Drive-In theaters

Health care

Health care guidance from Maine DHHS

Outdoor recreation

Golf courses and disc golf courses

Guided hunting, fishing, boating and outdoor activities

Marinas

Personal services

Hair salons and barbershops

Dog grooming

Retail/commercial

Auto dealerships

Car washes

Maine churches are also allowed to conduct limited drive-in services as long as people stay in their vehicles and practice social distancing.

State officials said new industry checklists will be posted ahead of each stage of the reopening process.

Anyone with questions about the process should contact business.answers@maine.gov or 1-800-872-3838.