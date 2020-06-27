Maine records 104th coronavirus-related death

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 52 new coronavirus cases on Saturday and one additional death.

The new death is being reported out of Cumberland County.

The death toll in Maine is now at 104.

The 52 new cases brings to the total number of cases in Maine to 3,154.

There are 484 active cases of COVID-19 in Maine.

A total of 2,566 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 24 since Friday.

Current data from Maine CDC:

Deaths: 104

Total cases: 3,154

Confirmed cases: 2,809

Probable cases: 345

Cumulative positivity rate: 3.96%

Patients recovered: 2,566

Active cases: 484

Currently hospitalized: 24

Patients in ICU: 7

Patients on ventilators: 5