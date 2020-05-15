Maine receives second shipment of drug used to treat Remdesivir

There's new information about the way a drug used to treat coronavirus can be used.

Head of the Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah says the state received its second shipment of Remdesivir Friday.

He says it's enough to treat 35 patients in the way that the drug has been being used.

That is for critically ill patients.

However, a new FDA approved study shows it can possibly help others.

"Clinicians have the option of using the drug on a 10 day course for very critically ill patients, and now in addition to that for a five day course for less critically ill patients," said Shah. "The big question right now that my colleagues from the other 50 states and I debated just 48 hours ago which is, which is the better strategy."

He says it's still too early in the data collecting to make a decision.

Also, the drug can currently only be given through an IV.

There is consideration to make it available in pill form for people outside of a hospital setting.

