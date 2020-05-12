Maine receives first shipment of remdesivir, FDA approved to treat COVID-19

Maine received its first shipment Tuesday morning of a drug being used to treat the coronavirus.

During the daily Maine CDC briefing, Dr. Nirav Shah said remdesivir is the only FDA approved drug shown to help patients battling the virus.

It's given to those in critical condition.

Shah said within an hour of the shipment coming in, it was sent out to Maine hospitals.

"We were prepared to receive the drug, put it on the transport vehicles, and ship it out as soon as we received it," said Shah. "As a result of this quick action, doctors in Maine hospitals today have a new tool in order to use and to treat patients who are critically ill and suffering from the most severe symptoms of COVID-19."

Maine received enough of the drug to treat 50 patients.