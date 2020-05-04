Maine realtors say housing market remains competitive amid economic uncertainty

Maine's real estate market has been slowed by the coronavirus, but realtors insist the market remains competitive.

According to the Maine Association of Realtors, prices are holding steady.

"They've remained stable, because coming into this we had a very strong need for housing," said Tom Cole, President of the Maine Association of Realtors. "I have clients, and I know of clients in our office and other offices, who have held off initially putting their home on the market, because of the unknown, if you will."

Real estate was deemed an essential business and the industry is adapting to new limitations. For example, to connect with buyers, realtors have switched from open houses to virtual tours, like at Benchmark Real Estate in Portland where they streamed one tour on Facebook.

According to owner Tom Landry, more people are making offers remotely; what used to be about 2 percent of buyers is currently making up about 20 percent of the volume.

The real estate economy makes up roughly 19 percent of Maine's gross domestic product.