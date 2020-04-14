Maine pushes the federal government to open a special enrollment period for health insurance

Gov. Janet Mills is joining with governors from across the country, urging the Trump administration to open a special enrollment period for insurance coverage under the federal health care exchange during the coronavirus outbreak.

In a letter sent Monday to the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the governors write: "In the face of the worst public health crisis in modern history, we as governors are taking unprecedented steps to protect the people of our states from the coronavirus pandemic and the economic devastation occurring in its wake. Many of our states have taken the step of waiving co-payments for coronavirus-related testing and treatment through our Medicaid programs and have encouraged our private insurers to do the same. We all know that more needs to be done to increase access to affordable health care during this crisis, however. To that end, we would ask that you reconsider your decision and immediately open a special enrollment period of at least 30 days on the federal health care exchange. A special enrollment period would ensure individuals in the 38 states on the federal exchange, in addition to those who already qualify, can purchase the coverage they need during this challenging time."

Americans and Mainers have been filing for unemployment benefits in record numbers over the last several weeks.

The open enrollment period for health care coverage is typically in November or December.