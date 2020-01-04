Maine puppeteers perform for kids in Rockland

The Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers were in Rockland on Saturday performing one of their classics.

The group based in Bar Harbor goes from town to town around New England performing different puppet shows.

"Now that we've been doing this for 20 years. Having parents that bring their kids to our shows now who came as children themselves and be like I remember this line, I remember this happened. They're so excited to bring my own child," said Brian Torbeck of the Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers.

The show is designed to help inspire kids creatively.

"Hopefully inspire them to put together some shows or write books or anything. We try to encourage script writing when we go to schools. And we love hearing from students afterwards that might contact us and say that they put together their own puppet show that they're doing at their school or at their church or something like that," said Robin Erlandsen of Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers.

For more information on future shows, you can visit frogtownpuppets.com.

You can also visit rocklandstrand.com for a schedule of future shows.