Maine psychiatric hospital deemed compliant for Medicare

Updated: Fri 2:58 PM, Feb 22, 2019

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has recertified Riverview Psychiatric Center, allowing the state psychiatric hospital to resume receiving federal Medicare reimbursement.

The 92-bed Riverview Center was decertified by the federal government in 2013 for deficiencies including excessive use of restraints and seclusion, the use of stun guns and pepper spray, poor record-keeping and medication errors.

Last fall, Maine officials said the Riverview Psychiatric Center was found to be in "substantial compliance" after a federal review.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said the recertification reflects a dedicated staff that's "committed to providing the expert care that patients need and deserve."

 